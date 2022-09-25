Miftah Ismail tenders resignation as finance minister

Miftah Ismail has resigned as finance minister!



As reported, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has resigned from his post.



The development comes following the reports that PML-N leadership has nominated Ishaq Dar as finance minister.

According to the news source, an important PML-N party meeting was held in London under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In the meeting, the overall political and national situation of the country was discussed.

Following this, Miftah Ismail submitted his resignation to Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Miftah Ismail said that he worked at his full capacity for 4 months.

Miftah added that he was loyal to the party and the country.

While accepting his resignation, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is reported to have appreciated the efforts of Miftah Ismail in carrying out the responsibilities under the most difficult conditions when the country was facing an economic crisis.