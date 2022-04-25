Missing Dua Zehra traced in Lahore

Missing Dua Zehra has been traced by the police in Lahore on Monday.



In the latest development, investigating authorities have found that Dua Zehra got married on April 17 in Lahore to a boy named Zaheer from the Sher Shah area.

The age of 18 years is written on the marriage certificate, while the amount of Haq Mahr of Rs. 50,000 has been written.

Karachi police will take the statement of the girl, then more things will become clear.

Fourteen-year-old Dua went missing on April 16 from the Golden Town area of Karachi’s Al Falah locality.

Her family registered an FIR on the same day after the kidnappers contacted the father for ransom.

Investigations and raids were carried out for the last seven days to find the abducted girl.

On the other hand, Dua Zehra’s father told the news channel that the Additional Inspector-General (Ghulam Nabi Memon) did not confirm whether the police found Dua or not.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Shehla Raza reachedDua Zhera’s house and while talking to the media she said that our prayer is that the girl will be recovered soon.

Until the video clip of the girl comes, Sindh Police will not announce her recovery, she said, adding, “I have seen the B-form of the girl, her age is 13, 14 years, the family of Dua is satisfied with the investigation.”

“We pray that the girl will be recovered soon. The family of Dua is satisfied with the investigation. Marriage of an 18-year-old girl is illegal according to the law,” she added.

The issue of marriage will also be looked into, Police can’t stand outside every house, and parents have to keep an eye on their children, she said.

