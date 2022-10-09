After Karachi, mobile phone service remains partially down in Lahore on Sunday amid Eid Milad un Nabi security.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has partially suspended mobile phone services in Lahore on account of protective measures being adopted on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The walled city witnessed reduced mobile service on Eid Milad-un-Nabi as a pre-emptive measure to maintain security in the city.

The cellular phone services are reported to have been jammed along the routes of the main rallies of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the city.

As reported, the PTA approved the suspension of mobile services yesterday.

A day earlier, the majority of the Karachiites woke up to suspended cellular services and slow internet services on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority PTA, mobile services have been suspended in some parts of Karachi on account of 11th and 12th Rabi ul Awal (8-9 Oct) as per the government’s orders.