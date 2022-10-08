Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi amid Eid Milad un Nabi security

Mobile services have been suspended in parts of Karachi amid Eid Milad un Nabi security.



The majority of the Karachiites woke up to suspended cellular services and slow internet services on Saturday.



According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority PTA, mobile services were suspended in some parts of the city on account of 11th and 12th Rabi ul Awal (8-9 Oct) as per the government’s orders.



Residents of the areas including Gulzar e Hijri, Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, Saddar, Nazimabad, and others, witnessed mobile services suspension.