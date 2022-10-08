Mobile services have been suspended in parts of Karachi amid Eid Milad un Nabi security.
The majority of the Karachiites woke up to suspended cellular services and slow internet services on Saturday.
According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority PTA, mobile services were suspended in some parts of the city on account of 11th and 12th Rabi ul Awal (8-9 Oct) as per the government’s orders.
Residents of the areas including Gulzar e Hijri, Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, Saddar, Nazimabad, and others, witnessed mobile services suspension.
Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi amid Eid Milad un Nabi security
OyeYeah News By Saman Siddiqui11 views
posted on
Mobile services have been suspended in parts of Karachi amid Eid Milad un Nabi security.
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui