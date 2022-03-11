Oyeyeah
Modern fighter aircraft J10C formally inducted into the Pakistan Air force

The first batch comprising of six J-10Cs arrived in Pakistan on March 4.

Modern fighter aircraft J10C has been formally inducted into the Pakistan Air force on Friday.

Chinese J-10C fighter aircraft is a single-engine fighter jet equipped with PL-15 missiles, equivalent to Rafael.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the Chief Guest at the induction ceremony of the J-10C and JF-17C Block III fighters into the Pakistan Air Force held at PAF Base Minhas Kamra on 11th of March, Friday.

Air Chief Marshal  Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu greeted the PM Imran Khan.  While Federal Ministers, Pakistan Army Officials, and the Chinese Ambassador were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the premier said, “I want to congratulate the entire nation. I still remember when F-16 were inducted 40 years ago, there was this sense of happiness that now we can defend ourselves better.”

“We congratulate our nation. Several attempts have been, unfortunately, made to create a security imbalance in the Indian sub-continent. The addition of J10-Cs in our defense system will counter the imbalance,” PM added.

Prime Minister also thanked China for providing the jets in a record time of eight months, adding “Usually, it takes years to procure these aircraft.”

“Pakistan’s response after Balakot attack sent a message to the world that we have capabilities to defend ourselves. After witnessing this display, I am very confident that no one can now pressure us now,” he said.

 

The first batch comprises six J-10Cs that arrived in the country on March 4.

Pakistani pilots who had been training for three months in China flew the first batch to the country.

They will now be stationed in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Pakistan has purchased a total of 25 J-10Cs.

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
