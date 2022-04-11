Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shahbaz Sharif on becoming PM!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd premier of Pakistan on Monday.

Indian premier congratulated the newly elected Pakistani PM via a tweet shared from his official handle.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi tweeted.



Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

As reported, Turkish President Erdogan called Shahbaz Sharif hours after the lower house of the Parliament elected him.

In a telephonic conversation with Shahbaz Sharif, said that he was “extremely happy” about him being elected as the premier.

“I am sure that under your leadership, Pakistan-Turkey’s brotherly ties will bolster,” said Erdogan.

Shahbaz said he aspired to bring both the countries closer during his tenure as the prime minister and thanked Erdogan for his congratulatory telephonic call.

Three-time elected Punjab chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Pakistan, more than three decades after he entered politics.

He has been elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 votes after the National Assembly ousted Imran Khan as the prime minister on Sunday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath to Shahbaz Sharif on Monday evening.