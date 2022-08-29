Modi expresses grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.

On Monday, in a tweet, Modi said: “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Devastating monsoon flooding has killed over 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, and destroyed 300,000 homes in Pakistan.

As reported, more than 1,600 people were left injured with 735,375 livestock dead and 1,051,570 houses damaged.

The Pakistani government has declared a national Emergency amid rains and flooding.



On the other hand, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that country’s climate catastrophe has “nothing to do with planning.”

The statement came during Rehman’s conversation with DW, when she responded to a question about allegations that the current situation in Pakistan has more to do with poor planning and corruption, instead of man-made climate change.

She said that urban planning and infrastructure have been in place for years since Pakistan decided to focus on building flood-resilient infrastructure after the super floods of 2010.