Money Laundering Case: Court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, Hamza till June 11

Court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, Hamza till June 11 in Money Laundering Case.

On Saturday, a special court in Lahore extended the interim bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz until June 11 in the hearing of an Rs16 billion money laundering case against them.

The presiding judge of the Special Court (Central-I), Ijaz Hassan Awan, has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, and two others in the case, as they were not present.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the court that the agency wanted to arrest PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza as FIA’s lawyer argued that the duo was “not part of the investigation”.

However, Hamza’s counsel rejected the claims, accusing the FIA of misleading the court as the “two had been a part of the investigations”.

The counsel for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz in his arguments before the court said that the investigation has been going on for the last one-and-a-half year and the FIA has been unable to produce any evidence against his clients.

The hearing of the case has been subsequently adjourned until June 11.