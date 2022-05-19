Oyeyeah
Monkeypox Outbreak: After UK, Canada, US, Spain & Portugal report new suspected cases

Most recently one case was confirmed in the US

New suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in Canada, U.S, Spain & Portugal!

As of Thursday, the UK has 9, the U.S has 1 confirmed case. While Canada has 13, Spain 7, and Portugal has 9 new suspected cases of monkeypox.

Published Earlier:

  • Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body.
  • Most infections last 2-to-4 weeks
  • Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa

The first case of the disease in the UK was reported on 7 May.

There are now nine confirmed cases in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency, the patient had recently travelled to Nigeria, where they are believed to have caught the virus before travelling to England.

The source of these infections has not yet been confirmed but cases seem to have been “locally acquired”, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

Meanwhile, Canada reports at least 13 suspected cases of rare monkeypox virus.

Suspected cases of monkeypox are under investigation in Montreal.

As reported, the Canadian Health officials in Quebec are investigating more than a dozen cases of suspected monkeypox in the country.

Health officials confirmed the first U.S. case of monkeypox virus infection in 2022 on Wednesday. 

The individual is an adult male who recently travelled to Canada.

The agency didn’t indicate what province or provinces the individual visited and did not respond to questions.

After the emergence of confirmed cases, the European health agencies have been alerted to the reports in the UK.

