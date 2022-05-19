Monkeypox Outbreak: After UK, Canada, US, Spain & Portugal report new suspected cases

The source of these infections has not yet been confirmed but cases seem to have been “locally acquired”, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

Meanwhile, Canada reports at least 13 suspected cases of rare monkeypox virus.

Suspected cases of monkeypox are under investigation in Montreal.

As reported, the Canadian Health officials in Quebec are investigating more than a dozen cases of suspected monkeypox in the country.

Health officials confirmed the first U.S. case of monkeypox virus infection in 2022 on Wednesday.

The individual is an adult male who recently travelled to Canada.

The agency didn’t indicate what province or provinces the individual visited and did not respond to questions.

After the emergence of confirmed cases, the European health agencies have been alerted to the reports in the UK.