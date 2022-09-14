More Rain Predicted for Karachi

More Rain is Predicted for Karachi, while the weather is likely to remain hot and humid throughout the day in Karachi on Wednesday!

The two days of scattered thunderstorms have already added more to the misery of Karachiites while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Wednesday that Karachi is likely to witness another spell of rain with thunder and windstorms this afternoon or evening.

While the areas of upper Sindh are likely to receive rain with windstorms till September 15.

Several areas of Karachi received light to heavy showers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday under the influence of two weather systems over Indian Gujarat and Central India.

“Due to two low-pressure areas over Indian Gujarat and Central India, sea breeze towards Karachi was suspended for the past few days, which provided convective energy for local developments, and different areas received moderate to heavy rain following strong winds,” Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz said.

Due to heavy rain with strong winds on Tuesday, seven people were injured in different areas of Karachi in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses as the roads turned into ponds in the port city.

As reported, a muezzin was electrocuted to death, while three children and a woman among seven people were injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse.

Showers in different areas of Karachi caused inundation of roads and low-lying areas in the city, adding more to the misery of daily commuters as massive traffic jams were experienced on some of the thoroughfares following the rain.

According to the PMD, on Monday, Korangi received the heaviest rain at 34.6mm, followed by Quaidabad at 28.5mm, DHA at 24mm, University Road and Orangi Town at 20mm, Keamari at 16.2mm, Jinnah Terminal at 10.6mm, old airport 9.2mm, PAF Base Masroor 9mm, PAF Base Faisal 8mm and Nazimabad received 2.2mm of rain.

According to the MET prediction: “Under its influence, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls were likely to continue at a few places in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas districts till September 15 with occasional gaps.”

Likewise, similar spells were expected in Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, and Thatta districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.