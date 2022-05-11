Most wanted terrorist involved in attacks on KSE and Chinese Consulate arrested in Karachi

The most wanted terrorist involved in the attacks on Karachi Stock Exchange and Chinese Consulate has been arrested in Karachi on Wednesday.
As reported, the intelligence agencies and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Karachi.
The arrested terrorist has been identified as Abdul Hafeez.
As reported, he has been involved in a number of terrorist activities in Pakistan.
He was involved in the attacks carried on the Karachi Stock Exchange and the Chinese Consulate.