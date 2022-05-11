Oyeyeah
Latest News

Most wanted terrorist involved in attacks on KSE and Chinese Consulate arrested in Karachi

the most wanted terrorist has been involved in a number of terrorist activities in Pakistan

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk8 views
posted on
Most wanted terrorist arrestedMost wanted terrorist arrested | OyeYeah News
Views

The most wanted terrorist involved in the attacks on Karachi Stock Exchange and Chinese Consulate has been arrested in Karachi on Wednesday.

As reported, the intelligence agencies and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Karachi.

Published Earlier:

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Abdul Hafeez.

As reported, he has been involved in a number of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He was involved in the attacks carried on the Karachi Stock Exchange and the Chinese Consulate.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You