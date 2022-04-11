MQM moves to SC against ban on speeches of its founder Altaf Hussain

MQM moves to SC against the ban on speeches of its founder Altaf Hussain!

In a series of Tweets, MQM’s official handle shared the development on Sunday that the petition filed by MQM against the illegal and unconstitutional ban on the writings and pictures of MQM leader Altaf Hussain has been received by the Supreme Court.

Read More: MQM Founder Altaf Hussain acquitted in ‘encouraging terrorism’ case in London

“The petition was sent from London on April 3 via DHL to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and other judges of the Supreme Court,” according to MQM.



یہ پٹیشن 3اپریل کو لندن سے بذریعہ DHL سپریم کورٹ کے چیف جسٹس اور سپریم کورٹ کے دیگر جج صاحبان کے نام ارسال کی گئی تھی@AltafHussain_90 pic.twitter.com/ag9erSxIBf — MQM (@OfficialMqm) April 10, 2022

The Rabita Committee 90 maintained that while the Supreme Court is taking notice of other important issues, this petition of MQM should also be considered sympathetically.

“Issue orders for the immediate lifting of an illegal and unconstitutional ban on the writings and pictures of Altaf Hussain,” MQM said.



متحدہ قومی موومنٹ کی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ کو موصول 5/5@AltafHussain_90 pic.twitter.com/QYbcqiFVrg — MQM (@OfficialMqm) April 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Jan 19, 2018, had dismissed the petition seeking a ban on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and disqualification of its legislators following party founder Altaf Hussain’s anti-state speech on August 22, 2016.

Meanwhile, MQM founder Altaf Hussain has already been acquitted in ‘encouraging terrorism’ case in London earlier this year in February.

He has been charged with Intentionally Encouraging or Assisting Offences, Contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

A jury at the Kingston Crown Court in London has declared Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain not guilty of violating the UK’s anti-terror laws when he delivered a speech on August 22, 2016, and allegedly incited violence.