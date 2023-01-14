MQM-P announces to boycott Karachi, Hyderabad Jan 15 LB Election!

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has announced a boycott of local body elections.

While holding a late-night press conference in Karachi, MQMP Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal, said that local body elections have already been rigged ahead of time so no one can consider it as an election.

Khalid Maqbool said that we need to give justice to this city and for this, respect the votes of every single adult here, count them and their mandate should be respected.

He said that today we and our supporters will stay at home and from tomorrow Jan 15, MQM-P will start its new and organized movement.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui added that for this we took the right path, we raised our voices in the houses instead of the streets, went to the courts, and went to the Election Commission. the first condition for democracy is that elections should be transparent, impartial, and honest, through which Pakistan can reach its destination.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that in such an election in which neither the voter lists are correct, the constituencies are incorrect, nor the arrangements are complete, who is plotting and trying to win it?