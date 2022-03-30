Oyeyeah
Latest News

MQM-P makes an official announcement to part ways with PTI

The joint opposition parties succeeded in winning favour of MQM-P, key PTI-led government ally

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui101 views
posted on
MQM-P press conferenceMQM-P press conference | OyeYeah News
Views

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government, makes an official announcement to part ways with PTI!

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui speaking at the press conference on Wednesday said the development was historic and at the same time, it was a “test for the political leadership of the country” as the coming days would pose several challenges to them.

Published Earlier:

“Today, we are gathered here to vow that we should work beyond promises and ensure that the decisions we take impact common Pakistanis,” Siddiqui said.

The MQM-P leader said that his party has decided to develop a working relationship with the joint Opposition, aimed toward the development of Pakistan, and not for personal or party gains.

“I hope we work to develop an era where political differences are not considered as enmity, where political revenge does not exist, and where politicians start bearing each other,” he added.

Joint Opposition leaders JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, among others, were also in attendance at the press conference.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You