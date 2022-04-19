MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan passes away

MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan passed away on Tuesday.

As reported, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s veteran lawmaker had been suffering from the illness for some time.

His health continued to deteriorate following heart surgery at a private hospital in Karachi last month.

He had been under undertreatment and remained at the same hospital where he breathed his last today.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid Farooqui, Gulshan-e-Iqbal near the deputy commissioner east’s office on Wednesday after the Zuhar prayer.



Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan will be laid to rest in the Essa Nagri graveyard.

Following his demise, NA-240 (Korangi Karachi-II) has become vacant.

His demise is being regarded as a huge loss for MQM-P.

He was first elected as a councilor from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality in 1987 in the local bodies elections.

Khan had continuously won the National Assembly seat thrice from the NA-256 constituency of Shah Faisal Colony in 2002, 2008, and 2013.

In the 2018 general elections, he was elected MNA from NA-240, Landhi area on MQM-P’s ticket.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ali extended his condolences on Tuesday evening.

I would like to condole death of Mr Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan MNA of MQM. A very decent knowledgeable colleague of mine. We sat next to each other in NA 2013-18

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

Talked to his son to convey my feelings to family. May his soul rest in peace. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 19, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of MQM’s member National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the late parliamentarian and said Iqbal Muhammad Ali was a well-learned and people-friendly person whose services for the country and democracy will always be remembered.

Condolences continue to pour in following the news of Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan’s sad demise.

انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون!

انتہائی دکھ اورافسوس کہ ہمارے پیارے دوست اور بھائی ممبرقومی اسمبلی اقبال محمدعلی خان (ڈپٹی بھائی) کاکراچی میں انتقال ہوگیاہے۔ اہل خانہ سےدلی تعزیت۔ اللہ تعالی مرحوم کی مغفرت فرمائے، اہل خانہ سمیت تمام لواحقین کوصبرجمیل عطاکرے۔ آمین! pic.twitter.com/h9z4JhhqAW — Raza Haroon رضا ہارون (@mrazaharoon) April 19, 2022

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

MQMکےممبرقومی اسمبلی اقبال محمدعلی خان صاحب کاآج کراچی میں انتقال ہوگیا

اللہ تعالیٰ اپنےجواررحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے۔آمین

کھیلوں کےحلقےکی

جان تھے۔ایک انتہائی نفیس اوربااخلاق انسان تھے#IqbalMuhammadAliKhan @MQMPKOfficial @naadiisporty pic.twitter.com/47ly2G4l4R — Samina Qasim. ✌️✌️ (@qas58) April 19, 2022

I express my heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Member National Assembly. May Allah forgive him and patience to family. Aameen#IqbalMuhammadAliKhan #MQMPakistan pic.twitter.com/U40wT8WkVY — Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa (@RamzanChhipa) April 19, 2022

Sad news. A dear friend and excellent human being, MQM MNA, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan (Iqbal deputy bhai) has passed away in hospital in #Karachi. Inna lillahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon. He was admitted in ICU. Its a sad day as such a lovely person has left us. Plz pray for his soul. pic.twitter.com/bPQn5AlM7r — Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) April 19, 2022

Grat Iqbal.Muhammad Ali Khan intehai khuda taras insaan thay. ALLAH TALA un kay darajast blund farmaay. Aameen summa Aameen. pic.twitter.com/lZZSNxknSY — Naseem Rajput (@Rajput13Naseem) April 19, 2022