MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan passes away

His demise is being regarded as a huge loss for MQM-P

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan passed away on Tuesday.

As reported, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s veteran lawmaker had been suffering from the illness for some time. 

His health continued to deteriorate following heart surgery at a private hospital in Karachi last month.

He had been under undertreatment and remained at the same hospital where he breathed his last today.

 

His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid Farooqui, Gulshan-e-Iqbal near the deputy commissioner east’s office on Wednesday after the Zuhar prayer.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan will be laid to rest in the Essa Nagri graveyard.

Following his demise, NA-240 (Korangi Karachi-II) has become vacant.

His demise is being regarded as a huge loss for MQM-P.

He was first elected as a councilor from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality in 1987 in the local bodies elections.

Khan had continuously won the National Assembly seat thrice from the NA-256 constituency of Shah Faisal Colony in  2002, 2008, and 2013.

In the 2018 general elections, he was elected MNA from NA-240, Landhi area on MQM-P’s ticket.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ali extended his condolences on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of MQM’s member National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the late parliamentarian and said Iqbal Muhammad Ali was a well-learned and people-friendly person whose services for the country and democracy will always be remembered.

Condolences continue to pour in following the news of Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan’s sad demise.

 

 

 

 

 

