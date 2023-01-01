MQM-P threatens to quit ruling coalition govt over delimitation issue, ‘non-serious attitude’ of PPP

MQM-P has once again threatened to quit the ruling coalition government over the delimitation issue in Karachi and Hyderabad, and the ‘non-serious attitude’ of PPP, it emerges on Sunday.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui headed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee meeting on Saturday.

He threatened to quit the ruling coalition government in the Centre and kick off protests if “fresh delimitation of constituencies for local body polls is not conducted in Karachi and Hyderabad ahead of January 15.

Addressing a press conference following the Rabita Committee huddle, the MQM-P convener urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfill his promises made with the party.

“We will be compelled to hold the protest if our grievances are not redressed,” he announced.

“In agreement with the PPP, our key point was fair delimitation of constituencies for the LG polls,” Siddiqui said.

Terming the prevailing delimitation of the constituencies as “inappropriate”, the MQM-P leader said that pre-poll rigging was evident from it.

He said that in this situation his party has to decide whether they should go to polls in alliance with the coalition parties or contest independently.