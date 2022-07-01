MQM Pakistan invites Farooq Sattar to return to the party, sources claim.



According to sources, contacts between senior politician Dr. Farooq Sattar and MQM Pakistan have intensified and in this context, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is expected to visit Farooq Sattar’s house today.



Sources said that positive progress is expected in the talks between Dr. Farooq Sattar and MQM Pakistan today.



Sources said that MQM Pakistan has offered Farooq Sattar to return to the party and contest the NA-245 by-election on the mark Kite (Patang).



According to sources, Dr. Farooq Sattar, in response to the offer, said that if he returned to the party, he would resign from the NA-245 seat.



An official statement in this regard is yet to arrive.