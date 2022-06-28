MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil in ICU after suffering brain hemorrhage

MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil has been admitted to ICU after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday.

As reported, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil was rushed to a hospital in Karachi at 4:00 AM in a critical condition.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) straight away.

A party spokesman requested for prayers for the early recovery of the MQM-P leader.

It may be recalled that MQM Pakistan Deputy Convener and Member Sindh Assembly Naveed Jameel attended the Sindh Assembly session yesterday.