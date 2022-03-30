In a major blow, PM loses the majority as MQM-P reach an agreement with Opposition

MQM-P has decided to join the joint opposition for the No-Confidence Vote against PM Imran Khan.

In a major blow, Prime Minister loses the majority as the Opposition and MQM have reached an agreement!

The late-night announcement was made by MQM Pakistan and PPP leadership.

As per the details emerging through the media, a meeting of Opposition parties was held late at night at MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s parliament lodge in Islamabad.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached between MQM and Opposition, which was signed by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto in a tweet said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.”

The same was shared by MQM-P senator Faisal Sabzwari adding that details will be shared in a press conference at 4 pm on Wednesday, today.

Taking to Twitter, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari wrote: “The agreement between the joint Opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has been finalized.”

متحدہ اپوزیشن اور متحدہ قومی موومنٹ پاکستان کے درمیان معاہدہ نے حتمی شکل اختیار کر لی ہے

پیپلز پارٹی کی سی ای سی، ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کی رابطہ کمیٹی مجوزہ معاہدے کی توثیق کے بعد اس کی تفصیلات سے کل شام۴ بجے باضابطہ میڈیا کو آگاہ کیا جائے گا۔

Following the development, PPP’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri took a jibe at the PTI government.

In a tweet, she said, Game Over IK!

Sources claim that Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Minister IT Amin-ul-Haque hailing from MQM-P are expected to resign from their respective offices later in the day in line with the party decision.

Following the development, the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan is likely to be successful — on which the NA is expected to vote on April 3.

In a major blow, the ruling PTI has lost the majority in the lower house.

The government is now left with the support of only 164 members of parliament.