Islamic values violated in political confrontation; Mufti Taqi Usmani urges leadership to be decent

Pakistan’s top Islamic Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has shares his grave concerns

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has expressed his grave concerns over the ongoing confrontation among the top political leaders.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s top Islamic Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani also the president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris shared his concerns and urged the political leadership to be decent.

“It’s frightening to think about how the Islamic rules and values are being abused in political squabbles. May Allah keep us safe from the consequences. In Surah Al-Hujurat, the Holy Qur’an says, do not make fun of one another, do not gossip, do not be suspicious, and do not call anyone by name,” Mufti Taqi Usmani wrote.

“Whether the difference is political or ideological, to make it a matter of taking one’s life and abusing each other is deadly for the society. Criticism is done through arguments and not by vulgar language. Think about where we are going,” he added.

The statement from Mufti Usmai comes in wake of a series of harsh statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the political rivals during the past few days since the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
