Islamic values violated in political confrontation; Mufti Taqi Usmani urges leadership to be decent

Islamic values are bring violated in political confrontation; Mufti Taqi Usmani urges the leadership to be decent!

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has expressed his grave concerns over the ongoing confrontation among the top political leaders.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s top Islamic Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani also the president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris shared his concerns and urged the political leadership to be decent.

“It’s frightening to think about how the Islamic rules and values are being abused in political squabbles. May Allah keep us safe from the consequences. In Surah Al-Hujurat, the Holy Qur’an says, do not make fun of one another, do not gossip, do not be suspicious, and do not call anyone by name,” Mufti Taqi Usmani wrote.

“Whether the difference is political or ideological, to make it a matter of taking one’s life and abusing each other is deadly for the society. Criticism is done through arguments and not by vulgar language. Think about where we are going,” he added.

اختلاف چاہے سیاسی ہو یانظریاتی اسے دشمنی بنا کر مرنے مارنے اور گالیاں دینے کا طریقہ معاشرے کے لئے مہلک ہےتنقید دلائل سے ہوتی ہے بھونڈی زبان سے نہیں قرآن میں حضرت موسی و ہارون علیہماالسلام کو فرعون کے مقابلے میں بھی نرم بات کرنے کی تلقین فرمائی گئی خدارا سوچیں کہ ہم کہاں جارہے ہیں — Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) March 14, 2022

The statement from Mufti Usmai comes in wake of a series of harsh statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the political rivals during the past few days since the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.