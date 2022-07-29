Ashura to be observed on August 9, Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan

Muharram ul Haram moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Friday evening.

The first day of Muharram ul Haram, which will mark the beginning of the Islamic year, will fall on July 31, Sunday, according to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Ashura is to be observed on August 9, Tuesday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Friday, July 29, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta, to sighting the Muharram 1444 AH crescent.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which was also attended by the members of the Karachi zonal committee along with the representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, and SUPARCO.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram 1444 AH on the evening of the 29th of Zilhaj.

“The new moon of Muharram, 1444 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:54 PST on July 28, 2022,” the Met Office forecast said.

It added that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy/ cloudy in most parts of the country.

On the other hand, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that the first day of Muharram 1444 AH will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.