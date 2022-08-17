Oyeyeah
A video of Mujra on Tezgam train goes viral on social media

A video of Mujra on the Tezgam train goes viral on social media!

It appears that a dance performance was underway on a train during the Independence day celebrations.

Whether it was arranged in a private capacity or was supported by any government official onboard a running train is not clear yet.

Former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly and Provincial President PTI Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri was among many who shared the viral clip on social media and questioned the government’s competence.

The video clips are also being shared on various other platforms.

 

 
 
 
 
 
The government has already received a flank for arranging a dance performance at the Independence day national ceremony held in Islamabad on 14 Aug.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, the top religious scholar was also furious over the dancing of men and women at the official Independence Day ceremony.

 

 

