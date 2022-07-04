Oyeyeah
Multiple people shot at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois

At least 9 people were shot and critically injured

By Saman Siddiqui
Multiple people were shot at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday.

At least 9 people were shot and are reported to be critically injured.

As reported, multiple people were shot at the July 4th parade held in Chicago suburb Highland Park, Illinois.

Emergency crews from all over the county responded, and at least 10 ambulances were requested.

According to the eyewitnesses, the shooter was on the roof of a building and fired into the parade.

Over 25 rounds were fired at the parade. The suspect is believed to be a male with a large yellow backpack.

This is reported to be the 250th mass shooting incident in the United States in 2022.

This is a developing story, while various detailed accounts are being shared on social media.

 

 

 

