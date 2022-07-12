Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab goes into isolation after COVID-19 symptoms

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has gone into isolation after feeling COVID symptoms.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday morning, Murtaza Wahab informed that he is getting himself isolated after feeling COVID symptoms.

And that he will be getting tested for coronavirus.

“I have developed certain symptoms of Covid since yesterday. Have decided to isolate myself & get tested,” he said in a tweet.

I have developed certain symptoms of Covid since yesterday. Have decided to isolate myself & get tested. — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 12, 2022

A day later, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani also tested positive for COVID for the second time.

“I have not been feeling well for the past few days. Four days ago, I underwent a test and found out that I have contracted coronavirus for the second time. I have isolated myself according to the doctor’s instructions. In addition to the minor symptoms, I feel better,” he said in a tweet.

میری طبعیت گذشتہ کچھ روز سے ٹھیک نہیں تھی چار روز قبل ٹیسٹ کروانے پر معلوم ہوا کہ میں دوسری مرتبہ کرونا میں مبتلا ہوچکا ہوں۔ ڈاکٹر کی ہدایت کے مطابق میں نے خود کو isolate کیا ہوا ہے۔ معمولی علامات کے علاوہ میری طبیعت بہتر ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) July 11, 2022

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) data, on Tuesday, Pakistan recorded the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 5.46% during a single day after a gap of five months.