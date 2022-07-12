Oyeyeah
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab goes into isolation after COVID-19 symptoms

He previously tested positive for COVID back in June 2020.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has gone into isolation after feeling COVID symptoms.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday morning, Murtaza Wahab informed that he is getting himself isolated after feeling COVID symptoms.

And that he will be getting tested for coronavirus.

“I have developed certain symptoms of Covid since yesterday. Have decided to isolate myself & get tested,” he said in a tweet.

A day later, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani also tested positive for COVID for the second time.

“I have not been feeling well for the past few days. Four days ago, I underwent a test and found out that I have contracted coronavirus for the second time. I have isolated myself according to the doctor’s instructions. In addition to the minor symptoms, I feel better,” he said in a tweet.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) data, on Tuesday, Pakistan recorded the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 5.46% during a single day after a gap of five months.

