NA-157 Multan-IV By-Election: PPP’s Musa Gilani defeats PTI’s Meharbano Qureshi

Musa Gilani wins with a margin of nearly 20,000 votes

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
PPP has bagged the NA-157 Multan-IV seat in by-elections on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results, PPP candidate Musa Ali Gilani the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has defeated PTI’s Meharbano Qureshi, daughter of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with a margin of nearly

Musa Gilani bagged 79,743 votes and took a lead of 19,750 while Meherbano was able to secure 59,993 votes, according to unofficial results.

Published Earlier:

 

All eyes were set on the Multan NA-157 constituency as tough competition was expected between the two candidates.

It was nearly 10 years ago, in early 2012 when Gilani won the NA seat from Multan that was vacated by Qureshi, who had joined the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.

 

 

