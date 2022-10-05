Oyeyeah
Muslim men publicly flogged in India leaving social media in an uproar

Muslim men were beaten for allegedly interrupting Navratri celebrations

Muslim men were publicly flogged for allegedly disrupting Navratri celebrations by police in the Kheda region of Gujarat, India.

The videos of the incident are now doing rounds on social media unveiling the reality of secular India to the world.

As reported, in BJP-ruled Gujarat, nine Muslim men who were allegedly arrested for throwing stones at a Garba event were tied to a pole and publicly flogged with a cane by the Police while the crowd chanted “Hail Mother India” slogans.

 

The incident has drawn an uproar on social media.

 

Indian origin-professor of Peace and Conflict Research at the Uppsala University Ashok Swain said in a tweet, “New India is Medieval India: Nine Muslim men are being publicly flogged while the crowd is doing nationalist chant in Modi’s state Gujarat!”

 

