Muslim men publicly flogged in India leaving social media in an uproar

Muslim men were publicly flogged for allegedly disrupting Navratri celebrations by police in the Kheda region of Gujarat, India.

The videos of the incident are now doing rounds on social media unveiling the reality of secular India to the world.

As reported, in BJP-ruled Gujarat, nine Muslim men who were allegedly arrested for throwing stones at a Garba event were tied to a pole and publicly flogged with a cane by the Police while the crowd chanted “Hail Mother India” slogans.

On Camera, Public Flogging After Stone Throwing At Garba Event In Gujarat https://t.co/D68o10HFkw pic.twitter.com/Tr5jlSepKV — NDTV (@ndtv) October 4, 2022

#Gujarat Police taking action on a group of men for pelting stones on women & girls playing Garba. Now waiting for @RanaAyyub to write a sob story in @washingtonpost about how minorities are being targeted in India. Don't be surprised if she demands the right to pelt stones!!! pic.twitter.com/nSCYCA0qbp — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 4, 2022

The incident has drawn an uproar on social media.

Welcome to #Gujrat India and its Kangaroo Court Justice… https://t.co/2C0XqgiQBf — Blue Moon (@Sonam00052901) October 5, 2022

11 men publicly flogged for stone pelting by Police in a state where rape convicts and murderes are released and welcomed with garland. #Gujrat pic.twitter.com/j1U3uHg0mR — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) October 4, 2022

This isn't Saudi Arabia. This is #India, where Muslims are being violently flogged. https://t.co/nQwrzXoqG6 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) October 4, 2022

An extremely disturbing video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, Gujarat. Muslim men tied to a pole, flogged in public as they beg for mercy. A crowd cheers, celebrates raising nationalist slogans as they are brutally thrashed in presence of cops. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/uGV10yxOZq — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 5, 2022

Indian origin-professor of Peace and Conflict Research at the Uppsala University Ashok Swain said in a tweet, “New India is Medieval India: Nine Muslim men are being publicly flogged while the crowd is doing nationalist chant in Modi’s state Gujarat!”