Mustafa Kamal announces his party PSP to join MQM-P

Mustafa Kamal has announced that his party Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) is to join MQM-P!

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference held at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) temporary headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

Dr. Farooq Sattar, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani, Nasreen Jalil, and others were also present alongside Mustafa Kamal.

Addressing the press conference, he said that Karachi was not liberated from Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) only for PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to take over and “think of it as his”.

Mustafa Kamal confirmed that the PSP would be “migrating to the MQM-P”, adding that they would work under Khalid Maqbool, who is the MQM-P convener.

“Zardari thinks Bilawal will be the prime minister. He wants to make Bilawal the premier,” he claimed, adding that there were no universities and no jobs for the youth.

“Yes, we had differences. We openly expressed differences,” he said adding that the people of Karachi would have to “leave their comfort zones”.

“Karachi feeds the entire country. The PTI didn’t do anything. The PPP hasn’t done anything,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal added that Karachi and Sindh would soon witness the results of today’s announcement.

He asserted that Karachi was not just for Muhajirs, noting that other ethnic groups also resided in the metropolis. “If anything bad happens with Muhajirs, then bad will happen to Pakhtuns and Sindhis too.”

“Today is a very big day,” he added.

Dr. Farooq Sattar speaking at the presser said that the people of Pakistan see hope in the MQM.

“We have kept all our differences aside. This is a message for the entire of Pakistan. We are presenting a united MQM,” he said.

Dr. Farooq Sattar said that if MQM is given a chance, the $10bn raised by Pakistan at a climate conference in Geneva, could be generated in Karachi.

“We don’t want to dig up the past,” he said, adding that political maturity was the need of the hour. “People should know what the ground reality is. We are making a reformed MQM, a rebranded MQM and we have to let go of the past.”

He said that the MQM had been separated from its past reputation, to transform into a part of intellectuals and educated persons. He noted that the country was increasingly polarised, saying that Karachi should be “given one chance”.

“MQM should be allowed to fulfill their national responsibility.”

A day earlier, the MQM-P staged a power show in Karachi to protest against the holding of Jan 15 local government polls on current delimitation and threatened to leave the ruling coalition if its demands were not met.

He also lambasted the upcoming local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

“MQM will give the biggest dharna on Sharae Faisal. We will see how Jan 15 elections will take place,” Dr. Farooq Sattar threatened.