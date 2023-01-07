12 killed and 8 more affected by a mysterious disease in Rahim Yar Khan

At least 12 people from the same family have been killed and 8 more affected by a mysterious disease in Rahim Yar Khan in the past few days.

As reported, in Punjab’s district of Rahim Yar Khan, eight more people from Bahram Laghari were transferred to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital due to a mysterious illness, while earlier 12 people including children had died due to this disease.

The deaths occurred in Basti Laghari, a remote locality located around 50 kilometers from Rahim Yar Khan.

A medical committee has been formed to probe into the mysterious disease leading to deaths in Rahim Yar Khan.

While medical camps have been formed in the affected area amid fear in the local community and officials have taken preventative measures to curb disease spread.

The Initial probe hints that the victims succumbed to viral meningoencephalitis, a serious neurological condition resembling both meningitis and encephalitis.

However, the in-depth details will be shared by provincial authorities.

Local media reported that authorities revealed that the epidemic of the neurological disease started spreading in the last week of December 2022, and infected around 12 people so far.

The deceased including some minors show symptoms of low-grade fever, coupled with severe pain and sweats. They were shifted to a nearby health facility where they passed away after a couple of days.