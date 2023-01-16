Nasir Khosa refuses to serve as Punjab’s caretaker CM, reports.

As reported, Nasir Khosa, who served as chief secretary in Punjab, has refused the offer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally PML-Q of becoming the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Mr. Khosa expressed his gratitude, he was quoted as saying, “I am thankful to those who have shown confidence in me.”

PTI’s second nominee for caretaker Punjab CM is Dera Ghazi Khan-born Nasir Mahmood Khosa, who served as Balochistan’s chief secretary for four years and as Punjab’s chief secretary during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure for three years.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi forwarded the names of three nominees for the caretaker CM post to Governor Baligh Ur Rehman.

In a press conference after a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders named Naseer Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the government’s nominees for the top spot.