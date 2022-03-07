Oyeyeah
Nasla Tower’s builder passes away in Karachi

Abdul Qadir Katelya has also served as a spokesperson of the Association of Builders and Developers.

The builder of the now-demolished Nasla Tower, Abdul Qadir Katelya, passed away in Karachi on Monday.

As being reported, he was under treatment in the Agha Khan hospital Karachi for the past several days.

Abdul Qadir’s Namaz e Janaza was offered after Isha’s prayers on Monday.

It was last year in December when Karachi police had registered a case against the builder of the Nasla Tower and officials of various civic agencies and departments in pursuance of a Supreme Court order.

Read more: Supreme Court orders the demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower in a week

The SC had also ordered an inquiry against the Sindh Building Control Authority  (SBCA) and other officials who were involved in the illegal construction of the  Nasla Tower.

A three-judge SC bench, presided by the CJP, on June 16 2021 ordered the demolition of the 15-storey Nasla Tower for encroaching on the land meant for a service road.

The court had also directed the builders of Nasla Tower to refund the amount to the registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months.

