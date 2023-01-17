National Assembly speaker approves resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

The National Assembly speaker approved of resignations of 35 PTI MNAs on Tuesday.

As reported, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 PTI lawmakers who had resigned after the vote of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan in April last year.

The de-notified lawmakers include Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak, Imran Khattak, Sheharyar Afridi, All Amin Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Umar, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Aftab Hussain Saddique, Ataullah, Aftab Jehangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, and Qasim Khan Suri.

Furthermore, two lawmakers elected on reserve seats, Aliya Hamza Malik and Kanwal Shauzab have also been de-notified.

PTI MNAs submitted their resignations after PTI chief Imran Khan was removed from the post of Prime Minister through a vote of confidence in Parliament on April 11.

The decision to resign en masse from the Assembly was announced by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the floor of the Assembly a few minutes before the election of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 11.

The National Assembly Secretariat said in its letter that it summoned the PTI MNAs on May 30 and gave them time from June 6 to 10 to appear in person and confirm the resignations, but none of them turned up.

The Speake in July accepted the resignations of 11 members of the PTI, including Dr. Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, and Farrukh Habib, from the National Assembly without giving any clear reason for accepting them.

After that, the Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the assembly continued to demand the approval of the resignations of more members, but the Speaker of the National Assembly kept insisting that the members of the assembly should appear in person and meet for the resignations.

The Speaker had already asked the party that according to Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the National Assembly, 2007, he had to meet individually with 127 members of the National Assembly, including party chairman Imran Khan, to ascertain that Whether they resigned freely and without any pressure or not.