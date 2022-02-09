British National Crime Agency acquits Shahbaz Sharif of money laundering charges

The British National Crime Agency (NCA) acquits Shahbaz Sharif of the money laundering charges!

The reports emerged on Wednesday that the According to the document, investigations against Shahbaz Sharif began at the behest of the Pakistani government.

The National Crime Agency had confiscated the assets of Shahbaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz in December 2019.

When no evidence was found, the NCA terminated the criminal investigation against Shahbaz and Salman Sharif.

The British Court has released 500 pages out of 1000 and it was stated that the center of investigation was Shahbaz and his family. NCA launched an investigation at the request of the ARU and found no evidence of money laundering against Shahbaz Sharif.

Furthermore, a British court has ruled that Shahbaz Sharif’s file should be made public in the public interest