PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif dissociates himself from ‘negative comments’ about PM Shehbaz

PML-N Supremo Nawaz has dissociated himself from negative comments about PM Shehbaz Sharif!

Nawaz Sharif’s clarification comes at a time when sources indicate of an internal rift within the party.

“The negative comments attributed to me about PM Shehbaz Sharif are misleading and incorrect. I remain hopeful that the sincere and tireless efforts by Shehbaz Sharif under the most challenging circumstances will bear fruit and he will steer the country out of the mess created by Imran Khan,” Nawaz Sharif tweeted.



More recently, a few reports claimed of Nawaz Sharif was upset over the PML-N’s loss in the crucial by-polls on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The defeat in Punjab has paved the way for his party to lose the country’s most populous province to the PTI.