NCOC revises COVID-19 policy for inbound passengers

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised the COVID-19 policy for inbound passengers on Wednesday.

The development comes as the country continues to report a decline in new COVID-19 infections.

“The inbound policy was reviewed after which it was decided to ease restrictions with effect from 0001 PST, February 24, 2022,” the NCOC stated.

Pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travellers. However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR (72 hours old).

Mandatory full vaccination for all inbound passengers.

Passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination.

Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till March 31, 2022.

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals; Positive cases will be home quarantined for 10 x days.

A day earlier, NCOC also announced to lift the COVID restrictions from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar after a decline in the positivity ratio.