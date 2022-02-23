Oyeyeah
NCOC revises COVID-19 policy for inbound passengers

The inbound policy was reviewed after which it was decided to ease restrictions with effect from 0001 PST, February 24, 2022

By Saman Siddiqui
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised the COVID-19 policy for inbound passengers on Wednesday.

The development comes as the country continues to report a decline in new COVID-19 infections.

“The inbound policy was reviewed after which it was decided to ease restrictions with effect from 0001 PST, February 24, 2022,” the NCOC stated.

  • Pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travellers. However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR (72 hours old).
  • Mandatory full vaccination for all inbound passengers.
  • Passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination.
  • Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till March 31, 2022.
  • Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals; Positive cases will be home quarantined for 10 x days.

A day earlier, NCOC also announced to lift the COVID restrictions from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar after a decline in the positivity ratio.

