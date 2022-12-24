NCOC warns of new coronavirus variant spreading in China is a threat to Pakistan

NCOC has warned of a new coronavirus variant spreading in China is a threat to Pakistan!

As Chinese authorities dismantle its “zero-COVID” regime, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday expressed concerns about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Pakistan.

NCOC said that there is a risk that the new variant may enter Pakistan after China decided to lift the lockdown and travel restrictions.

However, Pakistan is fully prepared to control any new variant of Corona and the country has dealt with the COVID variants in the past in a timely manner.

“There is a low risk due to the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the vaccination of 90% of the eligible population in Pakistan has been completed,” NCOC said.

According to NCOC, about 95% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As per the statistics issued on Saturday by the National Institute of Health (NIH) data, about 4,403 people across the country got tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 people have tested positive for the virus, making the positivity rate at 0.30% in the country.

While one death related to COVID has been reported while 17 patients are in critical care.

COVID-19 Statistics 24 December 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,403

Positive Cases: 13

Positivity %: 0.30%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 17 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) December 24, 2022

As reported, almost 250 million people in China might have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December after the authorities dismantled its “zero-COVID” regime.

Furthermore, nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week.

Reports emerge that Beijing’s swift dismantling of Covid Zero restrictions has led to the unfettered spread of the highly contagious omicron variants in a population with low levels of natural immunity.

While models suggest that up to one million Chinese people may die over the next few months