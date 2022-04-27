NEPRA approves power tariff hike of Rs2.86 per unit

NEPRA has approved a power tariff hike of Rs2.86 per unit!

The development comes on Wednesday as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the application of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to increase the power tariff by Rs2.86 per unit on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of March.

With the increased electricity prices, the power consumers will now have to bear a burden of more than Rs28.90 billion.

During the hearing of the price increase proposal, Nepra officials said that in the month of March, power was generated from local coal, gas, and LNG.

According to NEPRA, an additional burden of Rs350 million had to be borne due to a violation of the Merit Order.

While a burden of Rs340 million had to be borne due to LNG shortage.

“A burden of Rs9 million had to be borne as the plants of better capacity were not operated,” the officials elaborated.

Furthermore, the furnace oil-based power plants had to be operated due to the closure of some power plants.

Meanwhile, NEPRA will issue a detailed verdict after analyzing the figures.