NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs3.10 per unit

The Rs3.09 increase will put an extra burden on the inflation-hit consumers.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increases electricity tariff by Rs3.10 per unit!

The increase is made in the rate of electricity tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2021.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, all consumer categories of distribution companies will pay the FCA to raise the bill for February 2022.

The Rs3.09 increase will put an extra burden on the inflation-hit consumers.

The increase is not applicable on lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers,

The notification added that the said fuel adjustment shall be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of November 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

