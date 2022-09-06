Oyeyeah
NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit

Dropping yet another bombshell on the public, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved another Rs3.39 per unit hike in electricity prices.

The latest hike in tariff was made in connection with the fourth quarterly adjustment of the year 2021-22.

The new rates will be applicable in October and will be collected from consumers within three months.

As reported, NEPRA will release details of its decision after reviewing the figures.

