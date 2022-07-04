Oyeyeah
NEPRA okays an increase in power tariff by Rs9.42 per unit on K-Electric’s request

The increase has been made under the head of annual fuel adjustment for the month of May.

By Saman Siddiqui
K-Electric increased the power rate by Rs9.42 per unit on Monday after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) gave approval.

NEPRA would release its detailed decision after taking a thorough analysis of the statistics. 

According to the K-Electric authorities, the power company has yet to retrieve Rs380 billion in receivables. 

During today’s hearing, the NEPRA chairman offered assistance to the K-Electric if it needed to buy cheap electricity.

He said that the regulatory body was ready to talk with the federal and provincial governments on behalf of the K-Electric for the provision of cheap electricity. 

“We are also ready to talk to the federal and provincial government to provide cheap electricity to K-Electric,” he added.

