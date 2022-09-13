Never talked about extending the tenure of COAS, Imran Khan

Never talked about extending the tenure of COAS, says PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.



Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he never talked about extending the tenure of the Army Chief, he talked about postponing the appointment of the Army Chief until the new election.



Imran Khan met the journalists in Bani Gala and said that he has decided to give a call against the government in September.



Regarding the tenure of the army chief, he said that he never talked about extending the tenure of the army chief, he talked about postponing the appointment of the army chief until the new election, and the new government should decide on the new army chief.



Imran Khan said that he never said who the army chief should be but always maintained that the appointment of the army chief should be based on merit, and the appointment of the chief justice should also be based on merit.



He further said that nothing was said on which the ISPR issued a statement, two families should never select the name of the army chief.



Regarding Nawaz Sharif, PTI Chairman said that when Nawaz Sharif comes to Pakistan, “I will give him a historic welcome,” he added.



He said that the present Chief Election Commissioner is not of Pakistan but of PML-N, they are trying to apply the minus one formula, they know that they cannot win matches with Imran Khan.



Regarding his arrest, Imran Khan said that when my arrest was being discussed, he had prepared his bag, and kept books in the bag so that he could continue studying in jail.



He said that IMF itself said that currently, Pakistan has the weakest government.



