New audio leak targets Imran Khan allegedly talking about buying 5 MNAs

The bombshell saga of leaked audios of political leaders continues.

Another alleged audio conversation of former prime minister Imran Khan was leaked on Friday.

In the alleged audio conversation, purportedly PTI chief Imran Khan talks about buying 5 MNAs (horse trading in the Parliament).

In the audio leak, a voice believed to be Imran Khan can be heard saying: “You have a misunderstanding that now the number game is complete … don’t think this is over.”

“You see, 48 hours is a long long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can’t make public,” Imran purportedly said.

The PTI chairman allegedly goes on to say that he “is buying five” lawmakers.

“I have given the message that those five are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, people want us to win somehow. So, don’t worry about whether this is right or wrong […] even if they break one, it would create a huge difference,” the voice, believed to be Imran Khan’s, added