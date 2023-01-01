New Year Celebrations: 22 people injured in aerial firing in different areas of Karachi

At least 22 people were injured in aerial firing in different areas of Karachi on New Year’s eve.

As reported 22 people, including a young child and women were injured due to intense aerial firing in different areas despite the strong repressive campaign of the police in Karachi.

The first incident in Karachi on New Year’s Eve occurred near St. Patrick’s School in Sadar, followed by Garden, Osmanabad, Lighthouse Compound, Raja Mansion near Civil Hospital, North Nazimabad, Hussainabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Five Star Chowrangi, Kashmir Colony, Kharadar, Al-Asif Square, Eid Gah, Soomra Gali, and other areas.

The injured were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Civil Hospital, and Jinnah Hospital till late at night.

On the other hand, Karachi Police arrested 17 suspects including two policemen while taking action against the suspects involved in aerial firing incidents on the occasion of New Year.

According to SP Gulshan Division Saleem Shah, Gulshan police took action and arrested 3 suspects involved in the aerial firing.

Salim Shah said that two accused have been arrested from Gulshan Iqbal while one has been arrested from Shaara Faisal. Legal action is being taken against the arrested accused.

On the other hand, SSP City says that two policemen who opened fire in the city district have also been arrested.

So far, the police have arrested 17 suspects involved in aerial firing incidents, during police operations, 11 suspects were arrested from City District, 3 from District East, and 3 from Korangi District.

Chhipa sources say that people injured by air firing in different areas of Karachi are being transferred to the hospital through Kochhipa ambulances.

According to the sources, 8 people injured in aerial firing incidents have been shifted to Civil Hospital, 4 to Jinnah, and 10 people have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.