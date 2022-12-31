New Zealand cheerfully welcomes New Year 2023

New Zealand is one of the first countries to observe the New Year on Saturday while the rest of the world awaits for the clock to strike 12.

It marked New Zealand’s first massive celebration since the end of Covid restrictions.

In Auckland, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded a fireworks display.

The first place in the world to welcome 2023 was the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati/Christmas Island.

