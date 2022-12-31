Latest News
New Zealand cheerfully welcomes New Year 2023
New Zealand cheerfully welcomes New Year 2023!
New Zealand is one of the first countries to observe the New Year on Saturday while the rest of the world awaits for the clock to strike 12.
It marked New Zealand’s first massive celebration since the end of Covid restrictions.
In Auckland, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded a fireworks display.
The first place in the world to welcome 2023 was the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati/Christmas Island.
Follow the New Year around the world
|Pakistan
Time is
|Countries Going Into the Year 2023
at This Point in Time
|
Cities Entering Year 2023
|Sat 15:00
|Christmas Island/Kiribati
|Kiritimati
|Sat 15:15
|Chatham Islands/New Zealand
|Chatham Islands
|Sat 16:00
|New Zealand with exceptions and 5 more
|Auckland, Wellington, Nuku’alofa, Apia
|Sat 17:00
|Fiji, the small region of Russia, and 7 more
|Anadyr, Suva, Funafuti, Yaren, Tarawa
|Sat 18:00
|Much of Australia and 7 more
|Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara
|Sat 18:30
|A small region of Australia
|Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna
|Sat 19:00
|Queensland/Australia and 6 more
|Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagåtña
|Sat 19:30
|Northern Territory/Australia
|Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek
|Sat 20:00
|Japan, South Korea, and 5 more
|Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud
|Sat 20:15
|Western Australia/Australia
|Eucla
|Sat 21:00
|China, the Philippines, and 10 more
|Beijing, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore
|Sat 22:00
|Much of Indonesia, Thailand, and 7 more
|Jakarta, Bangkok, Hanoi, Phnom Penh
|Sat 22:30
|Myanmar and Cocos Islands
|Yangon, Naypyidaw, Mandalay, Bantam
|Sat 23:00
|Bangladesh and 6 more
|Dhaka, Almaty, Bishkek, Thimphu, Astana
|Sat 23:15
|Nepal
|Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan
|Sat 23:30
|India and Sri Lanka
|New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
|Sun 00:00
|Pakistan and 9 more
|Tashkent, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi
|Sun 00:30
|Afghanistan
|Kabul, Kandahar, Mazari Sharif, Herat
|Sun 01:00
|Azerbaijan and 8 more
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Port Louis
|Sun 01:30
|Iran
|Tehran, Rasht, Esfahãn, Mashhad, Tabriz
|Sun 02:00
|Moscow/Russia and 23 more
|Moscow, Ankara, Baghdad, Nairobi
|Sun 03:00
|Greece and 30 more
|Cairo, Athens, Bucharest, Johannesburg
|Sun 04:00
|Germany and 45 more
|Brussels, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Algiers
|Sun 05:00
|United Kingdom and 24 more
|London, Dublin, Lisbon, Accra, Reykjavik
|Sun 06:00
|Cabo Verde and 2 more
|Praia, Ponta Delgada, Ittoqqortoormiit
|Sun 07:00
|Pernambuco/Brazil and South Georgia/Sandwich Is.
|King Edward Point, Fernando de Noronha
|Sun 08:00
|Most of Brazil, Argentina, and 9 more
|Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago
|Sun 08:30
|Newfoundland and Labrador/Canada
|St. John’s, Mary’s Harbour
|Sun 09:00
|Some regions of Canada and 29 more
|Caracas, La Paz, San Juan, Santo Domingo
|Sun 10:00
|Regions of the USA and 14 more
|New York, Washington DC, Detroit, Havana
|Sun 11:00
|Regions of USA and 9 more
|Mexico City, Chicago, Guatemala City
|Sun 12:00
|Some regions of the USA and 2 more
|Calgary, Denver, Edmonton, Phoenix
|Sun 13:00
|Regions of USA and 4 more
|Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas
|Sun 14:00
|Alaska/USA and regions of French Polynesia
|Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Unalaska
|Sun 14:30
|Marquesas Islands/French Polynesia
|Taiohae
|Sun 15:00
|A small region of the USA and 2 more
|Honolulu, Rarotonga, Adak, Papeete
|Sun 16:00
|American Samoa and 2 more
|Alofi, Midway, Pago Pago
|Sun 17:00
|Much of the US’s Minor Outlying Islands
|Baker Island, Howland Island