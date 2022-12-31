Latest News

New Zealand cheerfully welcomes New Year 2023

Saman SiddiquiDecember 31, 2022
New Zealand cheerfully welcomes New Year 2023!

New Zealand is one of the first countries to observe the New Year on Saturday while the rest of the world awaits for the clock to strike 12.

It marked New Zealand’s first massive celebration since the end of Covid restrictions.

In Auckland, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded a fireworks display.

 

The first place in the world to welcome 2023 was the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati/Christmas Island.

Follow the New Year around the world

 

  Pakistan
Time is		 Countries Going Into the Year 2023
at This Point in Time
Cities Entering Year 2023
  Sat 15:00 Christmas Island/Kiribati Kiritimati
  Sat 15:15 Chatham Islands/New Zealand Chatham Islands
  Sat 16:00 New Zealand with exceptions and 5 more Auckland, Wellington, Nuku’alofa, Apia
  Sat 17:00 Fiji, the small region of Russia, and 7 more Anadyr, Suva, Funafuti, Yaren, Tarawa
  Sat 18:00 Much of Australia and 7 more Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara
  Sat 18:30 A small region of Australia Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna
  Sat 19:00 Queensland/Australia and 6 more Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagåtña
  Sat 19:30 Northern Territory/Australia Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek
  Sat 20:00 Japan, South Korea, and 5 more Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud
  Sat 20:15 Western Australia/Australia Eucla
  Sat 21:00 China, the Philippines, and 10 more Beijing, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore
  Sat 22:00 Much of Indonesia, Thailand, and 7 more Jakarta, Bangkok, Hanoi, Phnom Penh
  Sat 22:30 Myanmar and Cocos Islands Yangon, Naypyidaw, Mandalay, Bantam
  Sat 23:00 Bangladesh and 6 more Dhaka, Almaty, Bishkek, Thimphu, Astana
  Sat 23:15 Nepal Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan
  Sat 23:30 India and Sri Lanka New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
  Sun 00:00 Pakistan and 9 more Tashkent, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi
  Sun 00:30 Afghanistan Kabul, Kandahar, Mazari Sharif, Herat
  Sun 01:00 Azerbaijan and 8 more Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Port Louis
  Sun 01:30 Iran Tehran, Rasht, Esfahãn, Mashhad, Tabriz
  Sun 02:00 Moscow/Russia and 23 more Moscow, Ankara, Baghdad, Nairobi
  Sun 03:00 Greece and 30 more Cairo, Athens, Bucharest, Johannesburg
  Sun 04:00 Germany and 45 more Brussels, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Algiers
  Sun 05:00 United Kingdom and 24 more London, Dublin, Lisbon, Accra, Reykjavik
  Sun 06:00 Cabo Verde and 2 more Praia, Ponta Delgada, Ittoqqortoormiit
  Sun 07:00 Pernambuco/Brazil and South Georgia/Sandwich Is. King Edward Point, Fernando de Noronha
  Sun 08:00 Most of Brazil, Argentina, and 9 more Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago
  Sun 08:30 Newfoundland and Labrador/Canada St. John’s, Mary’s Harbour
  Sun 09:00 Some regions of Canada and 29 more Caracas, La Paz, San Juan, Santo Domingo
  Sun 10:00 Regions of the USA and 14 more New York, Washington DC, Detroit, Havana
  Sun 11:00 Regions of USA and 9 more Mexico City, Chicago, Guatemala City
  Sun 12:00 Some regions of the USA and 2 more Calgary, Denver, Edmonton, Phoenix
  Sun 13:00 Regions of USA and 4 more Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas
  Sun 14:00 Alaska/USA and regions of French Polynesia Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Unalaska
  Sun 14:30 Marquesas Islands/French Polynesia Taiohae
  Sun 15:00 A small region of the USA and 2 more Honolulu, Rarotonga, Adak, Papeete
  Sun 16:00 American Samoa and 2 more Alofi, Midway, Pago Pago
  Sun 17:00 Much of the US’s Minor Outlying Islands Baker Island, Howland Island

Saman SiddiquiDecember 31, 2022
Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

