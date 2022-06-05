Newborn kidnapped from Lahore’s General Hospital

A newborn was kidnapped from Lahore’s General Hospital, it emerges on Sunday.

As reported, an unidentified woman has abducted a newborn baby from the nursery of Lahore General Hospital.



The baby belonged to a woman identified as Nadia, a resident of Kasur.

From CCTV footage it was confirmed that a masked woman took the newborn baby from the mother and managed to escape.

Police have registered a case while the investigation is underway.

The General Hospital administration maintained that the newborn was handed to the family and who handed over the newly born child to a masked woman outside the labour room.

Medical Superintendent (MS) General Hospital Dr. Khalid told journalists that the newborn baby was abducted due to parents’ negligence.

Dr. Khalid said that the newborn baby was handed over to the family immediately after birth.

“An unidentified woman told the baby’s mother to prepare milk and she would take care of the newborn,” he said.

The Medical Superintendent added that the unidentified woman carried the newborn baby for some time and then escaped from the hospital.