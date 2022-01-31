No Change in Petrol Price as PM rejects summary of increment in petroleum products prices

No changes have been made in Petrol price for the first 15 days of February as PM Imran Khan has rejected the summary of petroleum products price increment!

The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged until Feb 15.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill took to social media on Monday evening to inform the citizens that PM Imran Khan has rejected the summary to increase petrol price by Rs 11 and Rs14 increase in Diesel price.

“The Prime Minister did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14,” SPAM tweeted.

“The PM said that oil prices were rising in the world due to rising inflation but the PTI government would do everything to save the people from this inflation, therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary,” he added.

پٹرولیم پراڈکٹس کی قیمتوں میں اسوقت کوئی تبدیلی نہیں ہوگی۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 31, 2022

On Jan 14th, the government had increased petrol prices by Rs3 per liter.

“Against the recommendation of OGRA for an increase of Rs5.52/litre in petrol and Rs6.19/litre in HSD prices, the Prime Minister has directed to absorb the international prices through a further cut in Sales Tax,” said the notification issued by the Finance Division.

“The finance ministry will take Rs2.6-billion hit on revenue due to reduced Sales Tax,” it said.

“Petroleum products are showing a fourth-straight weekly gain and witnessed an increase of 6.2% just in last week in the international market,” added the notification.