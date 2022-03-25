Oyeyeah
No Confidence Motion: Speaker adjourns crucial NA session till March 28

A 15-point order of the day, issued by NA secretariat last night did not includ no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan on the agenda

By Saman Siddiqui
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has adjourned the crucial session on Friday till March 28.

Today’s extremely important National  Assembly session had the no-trust motion agenda and as expected the session was adjourned.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri offered Fateha for PTI’s deceased MNA Khayal Zaman from Hangu, others who lost their lives during Peshawar and Sibi terror attacks as per Qaiser’s direction.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session right after Fateha till 4 pm on Monday.

“Since this is the tradition of this house, that whenever a respectable member [of the assembly] passes away, the [NA] session is adjourned till the next [working] day in their honour,” Qaiser said.

He said that the tradition has been followed nine times in the 12th assembly, four times in the 13th assembly, six times in the 14th assembly, and five times in the current assembly.

On Thursday night, the NA secretariat had issued a 15-point order of the day for today.

It did not have the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan included on the agenda for the crucial session, alongside other affairs.

 

