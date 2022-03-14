No-confidence motion, voting likely to be held in last week of March

No-confidence motion voting is likely to be held in last week of March!

No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan is the biggest concern of every Pakistani these days.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed told the media outlet that the National Assembly session has been requisitioned for March 21.



But later he tweeted that the vote on the no-confidence motion, without specifying a date, would take place after March 27.

“The biggest jalsa of Islamabad will take place on March 27 (Sunday). Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech. And the voting on the no-confidence motion will take place after March 27,” he tweeted.

انشاء اللہ پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا جلسہ آزادی چوک اسلام آباد میں 27 مارچ بروز اتوار کو ہوگا-وزیراعظم عمران خان تاریخی خطاب کریں گے-تحریک عدم اعتماد پر ووٹنگ 27 مارچ کر بعد ہوگی-اپوزیشن کو تحریک عدم اعتماد میں بھرپور ناکامی ہوگی – وزیراعظم عمران خان پر اعتماد پلس ہو جائے گا — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 14, 2022

The Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on March 8, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance.