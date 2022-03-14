Oyeyeah
No-confidence motion, voting likely to be held in last week of March

By Saman Siddiqui
No-confidence motion voting is likely to be held in last week of March!

No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan is the biggest concern of every Pakistani these days.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed told the media outlet that the National Assembly session has been requisitioned for March 21.

But later he tweeted that the vote on the no-confidence motion, without specifying a date, would take place after March 27.

Published Earlier:

“The biggest jalsa of Islamabad will take place on March 27 (Sunday). Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech. And the voting on the no-confidence motion will take place after March 27,” he tweeted.

The Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on March 8, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance.

 

 

 

