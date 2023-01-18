No relationship with new military leadership now: Claims PTI Chief Imran Khan

No relationship with new military leadership now claimed PTI chief Imran Khan!



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran making an appearance in an interview with BBC Urdu, denied any links with army chief General Syed Asim Munir and claimed that the general elections will take place in April 2023.

The deposed prime minister once again blamed the former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for “helping the government in ruling the country”.

PTI chief predicted that the government will now be “forced to hold general elections this April”.

“When they came into power, they ended their corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion,” he maintained.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s economic conditions were never like this, and went on to emphasise that fair and transparent polls are the only solution to these problems.

“The current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come into power through horse trading,” claimed the former premier.

He added that the coalition rulers have kept themselves above the law and ended the corruption cases that they were booked in years back. “(Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz) all of their cases have been forgiven.”

He said that in a bid to move towards free and fair elections, his party “sacrificed” two assemblies (Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab).

“Now this government will be forced into holding elections in April,” he added.