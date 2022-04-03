Oyeyeah
No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan rejected!

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan,

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared it in violation of the Constitution.

He termed it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

In its ruling, Qasim Suri said the no-trust motion moved by the joint opposition was illegal.

 The Opposition members surrounded the speaker’s dais reacting to the ruling and raised slogans against the government.

Sunday’s  National Assembly session was expected to be crucial but was instead wrapped up within minutes of starting.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
