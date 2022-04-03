No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan rejected!

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan,

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared it in violation of the Constitution.

He termed it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

In its ruling, Qasim Suri said the no-trust motion moved by the joint opposition was illegal.

The Opposition members surrounded the speaker’s dais reacting to the ruling and raised slogans against the government.

Sunday’s National Assembly session was expected to be crucial but was instead wrapped up within minutes of starting.