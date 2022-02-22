Noor Mukaddam Murder Case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

The court will announce the verdict of the Noor Muaddam Murder case on February 24.



Additional Judge Ata Rabbani has reserved judgment in the Noor Mukaddam murder case after concluding all arguments and trials.

Islamabad Sessions Court on Monday conducted the hearing of the case during which the prosecution and lawyers of the accused have completed their arguments.

The lawyers of all the accused have completed their final arguments.

Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani heard the Noor Muqaddam murder case.

During the hearing, the lawyer for five accused of Therapy Works Shehzad Qureshi gave arguments.

Noor’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, talking to the media after the hearing, said that he sought “maximum punishment” for the accused and reposed his confidence in Judge Ata Rabbani.

“He has conducted a fair and transparent trial,” Shaukat said of the judge’s handling of the case.

Shaukat Mukadam further added that he was “completely satisfied with the investigation despite some ups and downs as he also commended the police for operating under pressure”.

“It was a difficult time but I had full faith in my daughter. Noor Mukadam was a good girl and she was not involved in anything wrong,” Shaukat added.

The court had indicted all 12 accused including the main accused Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadams murder case on October 14, 2021.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, was found brutally murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.